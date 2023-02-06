429 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

