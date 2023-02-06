5,691 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
NYSE:MO opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
