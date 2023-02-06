9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 422.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $182.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

