AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

ELUXY opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

