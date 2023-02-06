Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 1,266,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,121,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.