Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.74.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
