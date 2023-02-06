Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,533 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ADNT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
