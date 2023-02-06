Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,533 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Adient Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

