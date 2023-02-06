Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

