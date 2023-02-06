Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
PXD opened at $220.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
