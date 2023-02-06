Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $220.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.