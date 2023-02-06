Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

