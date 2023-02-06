Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

