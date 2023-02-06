Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $98.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

