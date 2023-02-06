Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,841 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $289.22 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $356.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

