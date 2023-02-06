Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,950 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after purchasing an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

EIX opened at $66.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.