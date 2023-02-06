Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,956 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $323.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day moving average of $307.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

