Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

