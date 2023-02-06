Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

