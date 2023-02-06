Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

