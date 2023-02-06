Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.
Align Technology Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $552.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
