Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $552.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

