Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $185.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

