Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $83.00 at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $185.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

