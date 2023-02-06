Allegiant Travel’s (ALGT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $185.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

