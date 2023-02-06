Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220,208 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Incyte were worth $50,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

