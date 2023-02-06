Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $43.94 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310,587 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $43,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWR opened at $152.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

