Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $40,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.