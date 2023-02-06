Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 147,716 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,716 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHK opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.12. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.