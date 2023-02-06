Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.91 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

