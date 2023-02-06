Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.