Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
