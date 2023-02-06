Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

