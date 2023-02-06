American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

AEP stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

