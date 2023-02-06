Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.20. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

