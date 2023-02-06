Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $153.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

See Also

