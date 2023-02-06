Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $72.08

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $76,119,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

