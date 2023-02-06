Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $72.08

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $76,119,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.1 %

TNDM stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.