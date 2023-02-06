Analyzing National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) & Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Instruments and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 3 3 0 2.50 Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.66%. Given National Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Snail.

This table compares National Instruments and Snail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.66 billion 4.22 $89.32 million $1.05 50.95 Snail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Snail.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 8.43% 17.40% 9.16% Snail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Instruments beats Snail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third-party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited

