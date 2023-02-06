Analyzing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.55 $58.10 million ($3.23) -2.31 RenaissanceRe $5.05 billion 1.78 -$40.15 million ($25.63) -8.04

SiriusPoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 0 3 1 0 2.25

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $197.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62% RenaissanceRe -20.97% 7.36% 0.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

