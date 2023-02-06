Analyzing SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67% SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Curaleaf and SNDL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 9 0 3.00 SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 204.08%. SNDL has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 126.09%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than SNDL.

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of SNDL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and SNDL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.97 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -21.42 SNDL $44.78 million 8.53 -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.40

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than SNDL. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNDL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curaleaf beats SNDL on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About SNDL

SNDL, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

