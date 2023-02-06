Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74% Medalist Diversified REIT -38.57% -19.68% -4.58%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 9.39 $109.17 million $7.77 7.37 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.50 -$4.36 million ($0.23) -4.28

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

