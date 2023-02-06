Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AVXL opened at $11.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $878.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
