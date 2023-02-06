Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

