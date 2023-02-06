Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $313.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.56. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

