Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $76.40 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.33.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

