Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,781 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

