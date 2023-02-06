Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,781 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Global Management Price Performance
NYSE:APO opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.
Apollo Global Management Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.