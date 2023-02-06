Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $173.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

