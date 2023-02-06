Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 380,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.