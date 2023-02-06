Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

