Applied Digital (APLD) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Applied Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -6.58 Applied Digital Competitors $8.51 billion $2.05 billion -41.48

Profitability

Applied Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -155.05% -21.01% -7.14%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, suggesting that its share price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 779 3928 9230 260 2.63

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.