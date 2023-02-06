Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Shares of APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

