Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $86.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 1,042,388 shares worth $85,181,991. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 46,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

