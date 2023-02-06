ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $47.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

