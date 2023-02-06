Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after buying an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $128.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

