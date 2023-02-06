Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.